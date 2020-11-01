Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARY JANE CHAPMAN, 84, of Kenova, widow of George Van Chapman, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Bell Atlantic. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.

