MARY JANE DE CHANTAL WEILER ROSE, 91 years young, passed away in Orlando, Florida, on February 15, 2022. Mary Jane was born in Huntington on April 11, 1930, to the late Frank X. Weiler Sr. and Kathryn Kearney Weiler. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Jack C. Rose, siblings, Catherine K. “Sweetie” Weiler, Frances Weiler Johnson, Frank X. “Frankie” Weiler Jr., Ruth Weiler Dascoli and John D. Weiler, and sister-in-law, Betty Plott Weiler. Survivors include her children, Molly Rosson DeBrule and husband G. Stephen Debrule, James McClung “Marnie” Webb Jr., Kathleen Webb Roat and husband George M. Roat, and Ralph Wyatt Webb; stepdaughter, Susan Lynn Kummerer and husband Jack Kummerer; siblings, James J. Weiler II, Claire Marie Earl, Charles A. Weiler and Carole Ann Dawson; sister-in-law, Betsy Booth Weiler; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary Jane was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Georgetown Visitation College. While residing in Huntington, Mary Jane was active in the Junior League, Volunteer Bureau and St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. In Florida, she was proud of her involvement in the Honor Flight program and participation in the Senior Olympics at the state and national levels. Mary Jane will be interred with Jack at the Florida National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at a later date. Ever the “Belle of the Ball,” Mary Jane’s true beauty shone from within. She will always be remembered for her warm smile, gracious nature, witty remarks and love for her family and friends.
