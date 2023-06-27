The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mary Jane McNeill
On Friday, June 23, MARY JANE McNEILL, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Mary Jane was born on December 9, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., to Christine Virginia Colliflower Anderson and William Douglas Anderson. She was a 1951 graduate of Huntington High School where she belonged to many clubs and societies and aspired to be a music teacher. She married her high school sweetheart James "Jimmy" Sherman McNeill and they raised one daughter Kimberly. Mary Jane loved music and played the piano. She loved to read a good book, crossword puzzles, Hallmark movies, Christmas, and the Jersey Boys. An animal lover, she was never without a dog, cat, or both. She loved making cherished memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was instantly loved by anyone who met her for her sweet smile and gentle nature. Mary Jane is preceded in death by her mother and father, Christine and William Douglas Anderson, her husband Jimmy, her lifelong best friend Betsy and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Dan Cronin; grandchildren Danielle (Brandon) Nance and Mickey (Stefanie) Cronin; great-grandchildren Savanna, Anthony, Madison, Karley, and Brayden; and first cousin Joe (Deborah) Colliflower. Mary Jane will be laid to rest at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington on Wednesday, June 28, with a graveside funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Friends may visit at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. or send flowers to 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.

