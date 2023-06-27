On Friday, June 23, MARY JANE McNEILL, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Mary Jane was born on December 9, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., to Christine Virginia Colliflower Anderson and William Douglas Anderson. She was a 1951 graduate of Huntington High School where she belonged to many clubs and societies and aspired to be a music teacher. She married her high school sweetheart James "Jimmy" Sherman McNeill and they raised one daughter Kimberly. Mary Jane loved music and played the piano. She loved to read a good book, crossword puzzles, Hallmark movies, Christmas, and the Jersey Boys. An animal lover, she was never without a dog, cat, or both. She loved making cherished memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was instantly loved by anyone who met her for her sweet smile and gentle nature. Mary Jane is preceded in death by her mother and father, Christine and William Douglas Anderson, her husband Jimmy, her lifelong best friend Betsy and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Dan Cronin; grandchildren Danielle (Brandon) Nance and Mickey (Stefanie) Cronin; great-grandchildren Savanna, Anthony, Madison, Karley, and Brayden; and first cousin Joe (Deborah) Colliflower. Mary Jane will be laid to rest at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington on Wednesday, June 28, with a graveside funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Friends may visit at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. or send flowers to 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Naming rights approved for Marshall baseball field, clubhouse
- Donnelly returns to Marshall baseball staff
- Actress Joyce DeWitt featured in new music video from The Davisson Brothers Band
- Marshall board approves Campus Development Master Plan, new leadership
- Huntington Symphony Orchestra to turn Barboursville Park into a disco party
- Marshall soccer is the subject of new comedy skits by English director
- Taevion Kinsey signs free agent deal with Utah Jazz
- Farmers market opens to serve Fairfield neighborhood
- Plenty of activities planned to celebrate Fourth of July
- Blatt named WV state superintendent of schools
Collections
- Photos: Don't Tread on Us Festival at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: 2nd annual Loud & Proud event
- Photos: Marshall baseball stadium
- Photos: MSAC football 7 on 7 scrimmage
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops, Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular
- Photos: A.D. Lewis Community Center Pool opens for the season
- Photos: Huntington High football practice with Independence
- Photos: 304 Basketball Day Camp
- Photos: Longest Day of Play celebration
- Photos: Huntington Kids Camp fun day