MARY JANE RUNYON, 78, of Huntington, died March 15 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired upholsterer from Sunset Furniture Store. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 19 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House giving away strawberry pies instead of traditional week
- Players express frustration after baseball games halted due to darkness
- Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni will return for 2022-23 season
- Tri-State Airport launches ‘Soar’ campaign aimed at adding new routes
- McDonald's franchise owner's Habitat donation fully funds rehab of home for 20-year employee
- Special Metals union members vote to go back to work, ending 5-month strike
- Huntington couple wins first Ollie Award
- PATRICIA JO GILLISPIE
- New Marshall AD Spears looks to hit the ground running
- Pair charged in Huntington double homicide
Collections
- Photos: Huntington defeats Morgantown to claim Class AAAA state title
- Photos: Milton Middle students celebrate "Pi Day"
- Photos: Snow blankets Huntington after winter storm
- Photos: Cookies and Beer at Taps
- Photos: Family Literacy Night
- Photos: Super Saturday at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: "Live fire" cyber range training at Marshall
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA semifinals
- Photos: Logan tops Fairmont Senior for Class AAA title
- Photos: Quilt show at Briggs Southern Branch Library