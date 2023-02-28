MARY JANE WHITFIELD, 53 of Huntington, daughter of the late James O. Whitfield and Alice Martin Scott of Huntington, died Feb. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. She was employed by the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services. Homegoing service will be at noon March 2 at Encouragers Outreach Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

