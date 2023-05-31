MARY JoANN ALIFF, 48, of Milton, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born April 19, 1975 in Richlands, Va., a daughter of the late Beul and Beulah Johnson Whitt. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Whitt. She is survived by her daughters, Hadley and Sarah of Milton; sister, Rhonda Bennett (Dewey) of Pounding Mill, Va.: two brothers, Billy of Richlands, Va., and Michael of Tazewell, Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
HALEY GRACE TRIPLETT, 19 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral servic…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.