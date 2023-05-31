MARY JoANN ALIFF, 48, of Milton, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born April 19, 1975 in Richlands, Va., a daughter of the late Beul and Beulah Johnson Whitt. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Whitt. She is survived by her daughters, Hadley and Sarah of Milton; sister, Rhonda Bennett (Dewey) of Pounding Mill, Va.: two brothers, Billy of Richlands, Va., and Michael of Tazewell, Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

