With loved ones singing and praying by her side, MARY KINSER passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning ,Nov. 11, at her home in Westport, Conn. She was a gift to all who knew her. A tiny package with a huge impact. A loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend; she loved deeply, gave abundantly and served gleefully. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Born Mary Berta Hackworth, March 9, 1930 in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Bert Hackworth and Goldie Lucas Hackworth, she grew up in Huntington, West Virginia. After graduating Huntington High School, she attended business school and worked as a bookkeeper. On April 15, 1950 she married the love of her life, Bill Kinser. A year later their daughter, Mary Jo, was born. The three of them had countless adventures together all across the United States and Europe, including a 1961 cross country road trip from Huntington, W.Va., to San Diego, Calif., in an unairconditioned sports car, and a trip to New York City for the 1964 World's Fair. In 1966 the family moved to Toledo, Ohio, where Mary continued her work as a bookkeeper and bank teller. In 1980 Bill and Mary moved to Geneva, Switzerland, for Bill's work at Owens Illinois. She loved The Alps where she hiked weekly and cross country skied in the winter. Upon her husband's death in 1982 she took the bold step of moving to Westport, Connecticut, 45 miles outside New York City, where her daughter was living, but where she knew no one. There she started a new life for herself, working as the receptionist at the Westport Y and a real estate assistant, as well as babysitting countless children in her community. She loved the beach and combing for shells. Many a day was spent walking on Compo Beach and enjoying sunsets and moon rises over Long Island Sound. She found joy and excitement in New York City and took pleasure in the arts and culture it offered. A member of The United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, she served her church and community for over 40 years; teaching Sunday school, preparing communion, babysitting in the nursery, and visiting the sick. She fed the homeless at the shelter in Westport, volunteered in the pantry at the food bank, delivered meals to shut-ins, raised money for the less fortunate and administered to the needy. She even volunteered at a Home for the Aged when she lived in Geneva Switzerland. Sweet and humble, her strength amazed all who knew her and her bright indomitable spirit was an inspiration to all. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Mabel Rumbaugh and Mearilyn Auvil. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Kinser, and son-in-law, Greg Hawkins; brother, John Hackworth (Debra); nieces, Linda LeMaster and Brandi Day (Jeff); nephews: Jim Rumbaugh (Donna), Jon Auvil (Beverly) and Shane Hackworth (Betsy Carter); great nieces: Tia Rumbaugh, Lisa Ryan (Mark Utterback), Caroline, Elizabeth (Zane Moore), Kate Auvil, and Olivia Hackworth; great nephews, Mark Smith, Jefferson and Lincoln Day; great, great nieces, Emmaleah Rumbaugh and Willow Moore; great, great nephew, James Stump; step granddaughters, Hannah Smith (Luke) and Rachel Filer (Jeff); and step great grandchildren: Clara, Mac and Marshall Smith, and Evan and Vera Filer. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at Central United Methodist Church, Huntington W.Va. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 25, 3-5 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington. A Memorial Service will be held March 11, 2023 at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston in Westport Conn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Funeral services can be live-streamed or viewed later at https://youtube.com/channel/UCeVDFht8d6dngSw0--ssrWQ.
