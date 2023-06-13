MARY LEE CRAWFORD of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 7, 2023, at the age of one-hundred and one years, eleven months and ten days. She was born on June 28, 1921, to the late Dock Steele and Annie Hutton Steele. In additional to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Crawford Jr., two children, Barbara Jean Melton and Marshall Dean Crawford; one grandchild, Kristy Michelle Crawford; one great-grandchild, Jayden Crawford, and one brother, Henry Oliver. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and being surrounded by her family. She was a member of the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by six children, Mary Lynn Crawford of Huntington, W.Va., Kenny (Constance) Crawford III of Garysburg, N.C., Shirley (John) Johnson of Spring Lake, N.C., Elizabeth (Bo May) Crawford of Charleston, W.Va., Ann (Ricky) Hamlin of Huntington, W.Va., Tonya (Erech) Cotton of Scott Depot, W.Va.; one brother, Lionel (Lorensen) Taylor of Rio Rancho, N.M.; special friend Joann Nelson of Huntington, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, Rosetta Melton, Lisa Melton, Anthony Melton, Douglas Crawford, Pamela (Ron) Krofcheck, Kenny Crawford IV, Sherry Crawford, Stephanie Chambers, Jarod Byrd, fourteen great-grandchildren, four great- great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
