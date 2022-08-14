MARY LOU BROCK SMITH, 62, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Thursday, August 11, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Mr. Roger Brock officiating. Mary was born November 1, 1959, in Kenova, a daughter of the late Robert and Geraldine West Brock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Smith and a brother Robert Brock. She is survived by her sister Kay Fryer (George); two brothers, Roger Brock (Teresa) and Charles Brock; nieces and nephews Andy (Traci), George (Carmyn), Willard (Rachel), Robin (Jeremy), Josh (Jessica) and Charles Jr.; great-nieces and great-nephews George III, Autumn, Charlie, Lilly, Charles III, Abigal, Jaxon and Madlyn and a very special friend Nora Stewart. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

