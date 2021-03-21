MARY LOU DENNISON FARMER, age 89, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home in Raleigh, N.C. Born on December 31, 1931, she was a 1949 graduate of Huntington High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Marshall University in 1953. Mary Lou was a proud member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Gamma Beta Chapter. Following her time at Marshall, she completed a Dietetics Internship at the Medical College of Virginia. While living in Richmond, she met her husband, Malcolm Delano Farmer “Mac.” She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Malcolm Delano Farmer, parents, Jess Theodore Dennison and Mary Stepp Dennison, and two brothers, Dr. Robert Russell Dennison Sr. and Dr. Charles William Dennison. She is survived by her son, David Malcolm Farmer (Darlene) of Raleigh, N.C.; four grandchildren, Catherine Farmer Dunn (Nash) of Raleigh, N.C., Amelia Corinne Warga (Ray) of Charlotte, N.C., Benjamin David Farmer (Lindsay) of Wilson, N.C., and Michael Dennison Farmer (Emily) of West Union, S.C.; and two great-grandchildren, James Malcolm Dunn and Brooks Dennison Farmer. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Dr. Robert Russell Dennison Jr. (Robin) of St. Augustine, Fla., Debby Dennison Shuler (Robert) of Hillsboro, Ohio, Carol Dennison Lewis (Rick) of Columbia, S.C., Mary Ellen Dennison ONeill (Jim) of Madison, Ga., Kathryn Dennison Wakeling (Phil) of Marietta, Ga., and Dr. William Brian Dennison (Jeannie) of Huntington, W.Va.; and many grand-nieces and -nephews. Mary Lou enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors, visiting the beach and bowling. Prior to moving to Raleigh, she and Mac hosted family at their home in Proctorville, Ohio, for holidays, and their four grandchildren during school breaks. Her family is thankful to have spent the last five years close to her in Raleigh, where she enjoyed dinners at her son David’s home and holidays with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Lou’s laughter, sense of humor and kindness shown toward all will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A memorial celebrating her life will be scheduled later.
