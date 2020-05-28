MARY LOU NEW, 57, of Kenova, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was born January 31, 1963, in Huntington, daughter of the late Alfred Clinton and Mary Bertha Thompson Moore. Survivors include her husband, Eddie New; brother, Elvis Moore (Ayumi); two nieces, Mai and Hanna; great-niece, Adyson; and her Great Dane, Trouble. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
