MARY LOU TURNER SALMONS, 88, of Barboursville, passed away June 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Brent Beckett. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born July 22, 1934, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dewey and Lula Hawthorne Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Clay Salmons. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Mark and Debra Kay Salmons; three grandchildren, Kristi Brooke Dixon, Christopher Mark Salmons II and Joshua Clay; and two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Abigail. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
