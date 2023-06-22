Mary Lou Turner Salmons
SYSTEM

Turner Salmons

MARY LOU TURNER SALMONS, 88, of Barboursville, passed away June 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Brent Beckett. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born July 22, 1934, in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dewey and Lula Hawthorne Turner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Clay Salmons. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Mark and Debra Kay Salmons; three grandchildren, Kristi Brooke Dixon, Christopher Mark Salmons II and Joshua Clay; and two great-grandchildren, Kendall and Abigail. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you