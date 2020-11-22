MARY LOUISE BENTLEY, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, November 17, 2020, while residing with the Pickerington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mary was born on March 19, 1931, in Dunbar, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Florence Huff and Sheldon Hunt, who preceded her in death. Her husband, Merlin Bentley, Huntington, W.Va., also precedes her in death, along with her brother, Howard Hunt of San Jose, Calif., and Carolyn York of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Linda Gayle St. Clair of Huntington, W.Va., and two grandchildren, Springer Watts and Troy Haynie, both of Huntington, W.Va.; a very special friend, Thelma Fouch, who had been a lifelong friend; and a loving son-in-law, Herby Webb of Pickerington, Ohio. Mary had a zest for life, enjoyed everything that she did, giving it her utmost attention. She was a faithful member of the Ceredo Church of Christ for many years. Being involved with her sewing class, which she always looked forward to attending, she was responsible for the creation of joy and warmth, as she was always making blankets for children, old and young alike, of her church and the Tri-State area, numbering far too many to count, bringing her the utmost in joy, to give them as a special gift. She was a retired homemaker that loved and cherished her three daughters, Linda, Nancy and Barbara, that gave her the utmost joy throughout her entire life. She loved to travel, and spoke often of the many trips taken cross-country to California. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Webb of Pickerington, Ohio, and Barbara Plybon (Michael) of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Misty Marcum (Craig) of Pickerington, Ohio, Tiressa Nelson (Joe) of Columbus, Ohio, Tiffany Frazier (Aaron) of Huntington, W.Va., Todd Webb (Jenny) of Glenford, Ohio; eleven great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Chase, Josh, Cameron, Kendall, Maddie, Lexi, Chloe, Adri, Cody and Hunter; plus one very special niece, Sheila Jacobs of Statesboro, Ga. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor David Roach on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
