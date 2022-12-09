MARY LOUISE BOGGESS, 94, passed away December 1, 2022 at the Wyngate Senior Living Community Barboursville, W.Va. She was born May 31, 1928, a daughter to the late Earl A. and Margaret L. Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James F. Boggess, and three sisters, Peggy Phalen, Barbara Turley, and Ruth Ann Pelfrey. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Karen Boggess of Barboursville; three grandchildren: Melissa Mason and her husband Scott of Clover, South Carolina, Kristin Norris and her husband Kyle of Huntington, W.Va., and Mathew Boggess of Barboursville, W.Va.; four great-grandchildren: Hayla Norris, Amelia Mason, Eli Norris, and Sydney Mason; two sisters, Joyce Clements (Alan) of Rocky Mount, N.C. and Beverly Brawley (David) of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and a special niece, Jill Rae Phalen Reardon (Kevin),of Columbus, Ohio. After the birth of her first grandchild she was affectionately known to her family as Lala. She was a retired school secretary with the Kanawha County Board of Education. Mary was a longtime member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes, W.Va. She attended Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, Huntington, W.Va., where she played the piano until failing health precluded her ability to do so. She loved the outdoors, especially spending time on the family farm. Her love of music (piano and vocal) was a gift she freely shared with family and friends. She leaves a legacy of love of God and love of family. Services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Jeffery officiating. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roundabout to be built in Coal Grove
- BREAKING: Huntington earns first Class AAA title with 28-3 win over Parkersburg South
- Herd has options when it comes to bowl game
- Oluwasemilore Olubowale
- Marshall accepts invite to Myrtle Beach Bowl, will face UConn Dec. 19
- Flights, travel packages available to Myrtle Beach for bowl game
- One killed in Lincoln County crash Sunday morning
- Longtime leader of Huntington Junior College has died
- Highlanders win first state football championship
- David Tyler Sammons
Collections
- Photos: Huntington wins class AAA championship
- Photos: HHS Football Team Send-off
- Photos: 2022 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Davis Creek Elementary School
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause dance benefit
- Photos: Ironton falls to Canfield South Range in Ohio Division V state championship
- Photos: Student teams compete in Robotics Challenge
- Photos: Singing Tree reunion at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church
- Photos: Marshall basketball team takes on Ohio
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball