MARY LOUISE (KING) DONATHAN finished the last chapter in her long book of life on January 13, 2022. Over her lifetime she read thousands of books, which helped to shape her pathway through life. The one book she read daily was her Bible. Her faith was always present throughout her life, guiding her in all that she said and did. Her favorite part of Christmas was celebrating Christ’s birth at Christmas Eve services. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her sweet and loving spirit, never meeting a stranger, and always expressing just the right words of love and support. Her family remembers and cherishes her bone-crushing hugs. The limitless and unconditional love shown to her family will be remembered by those she leaves behind as a forever treasured legacy. Mary began her career as a Certified Home Economist with Appalachian Power Company, where she met her husband, John Donathan Jr. She worked for Appalachian Power until the birth of her children, when she stayed home to focus on raising her family. Following her family’s move to Monroe County, she became a farmer’s wife and a public schoolteacher in the Monroe County School System until her retirement. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Berea College and Master’s from Marshall University. She was born on December 7, 1930, in Grayson, Ky., the daughter of the late Roscoe Harrison and Sarah Mollie McClain King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Donathan Jr., and sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Glenn Thompson. She is survived by her sons and grandsons, James Donathan (Donna) of Huntington, Matthew (Jessica) Donathan of Gleason, Tenn., Tyler Donathan of Jersey City, N.J., Jon Donathan (Twyla) of Cornelius, N.C., Zachary (Macey) Donathan of Springdale, Ark., Gavin (Elisabeth) Donathan of Anchorage, Ala., Samuel Colton Donathan of Charlotte, N.C.; great-grandson, Benaiah Donathan; and one brother, James (Mryna) King of Huntington Beach, Calif. Friends may call from noon until service time on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the cemetery with Rev. Lloyd Hamblin Jr. officiating. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. If you wish to honor Mary’s life and memory, please consider a donation to your local library. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
