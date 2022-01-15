MARY LOUISE DONATHAN, 91, of Huntington, widow of John Donathan Jr., died Jan. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
