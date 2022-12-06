Mary Louise Malone
Our sweet Momma, MARY LOUISE MALONE, age 95, died unexpectedly on November 25, 2022, after a couple years of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer W. Malone (1993) and granddaughter, Emily Claire Morgan (1994). She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Julia Morgan and Sanford Morgan and Linda Painter and Gary Painter. She was a sweet soul who loved her family, her church, gardening, and her cats. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. A family graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Allen Stewart. The family requests no flowers but would appreciate memorial donations be made in her honor to Little Victories, Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or the animal rescue organization of your choice. Rejoicing in Heaven at her arrival while remaining family left in shock and to grieve. Special thanks to Mom's church friends who stayed in touch with her by mail, Sally Sovine, Shirley Cyrus, Mary Ellen Ball, and Ben and Judy Roebuck. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

