Mary Lucille Markins
MARY LUCILLE MARKINS, 90, of Barboursville, passed away on August 18, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Homer and Garnet Pridemore Woodall. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Markins; brothers Charles, Josh and Lester Woodall; sisters Pearl Bias, Lillie Savage and Anna Chandler; and great-grandson Alexander Linville. Survivors include daughters Brenda (Okey) Baylous, and Jill Markins; sisters Margaret (Leonard) Bledsoe and Nancy Woodall; grandchildren Michael (Rebecca) Baylous and Shawna (Martin) Linville; great-grandchildren Maxwell, Lillian, Abraham and Ruth Baylous, and Matthew and Christopher Linville; and a host of nieces and nephews. Honoring her wishes, graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Mays Chapel Cemetery by Rev. David Cardwell. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Merritts Creek Church of Christ. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice are suggested. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

