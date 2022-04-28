MARY M. BERRY, 98, of Huntington, widow of Lewis Adkins Berry, died April 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. April 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She retired from the Security Department at Marshall University. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

