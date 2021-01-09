MARY MAGDALENE SPENCE, 96, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Jarret Randall Spence. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born March 16, 1924, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of George and Maggie Lee Napier Gibson. Magdalene was a homemaker. Her husband, Walter Spence, also preceded her in death, along with two sons, Walter Douglas Spence and David Dwight Spence; a granddaughter, Vickie Danae Spence; and a daughter-in-law, Janice Maynard Spence. Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Crabtree and husband John of Lavalette, W.Va., and Ruby Lee Mills and husband Rodney of Lavalette, where she made her home; a son, Jarret Randall Spence of Portage, Ind.; four grandchildren, Ruby Carol Spence, Kimberly Spence, Jarret Franklin Spence and Melissa Wlodarski; four great-grandchildren, Dwight Spence, Zoe Spence, Grace Spence and Kamryn Wlodarski; a great-great-grandchild, Jasper Wyatt Spence. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and Dr. Kevin McCann for the outstanding care given to our mother. 

