MARY MARGARET (COREA) BLEVINS, 84, of Lexington, K., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., and Huntington, W.Va., passed away on November 24, 2021. She was born in Williamson, W.Va., in 1937, to Frank and Maggie Corea. Mary Margaret attended Main Building Grade School and graduated from Williamson High School in 1955. There she was a member of the thespian club. She was a very active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and actively supported Sacred Heart Catholic School. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Jack Blevins, and they shared 62 loving years together. After marrying, they lived in Huntington, W.Va., until Jack graduated from Marshall University. In Huntington, she worked as a telephone operator for 10 years until they moved back to Williamson, where she owned and operated a family business, the Cold Spot’s. Mary Margaret was a member of the Williamson Bridge Club, Tug Valley Country Club and was a loving mother to her four children. She was very active volunteering as a member of the Williamson High School Boosters Club throughout her children’s time at Williamson High. After living in Williamson for many years, they returned to Huntington, where they resided until moving to Lexington, Ky., in 2004. She became a member of The Cathedral of Christ the King. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Frank Corea, sister, Annie Corea, in-laws, David and Angelina Blevins, Clyde and Lou Ann Brewer, and niece, Sheila Blevins. Mary Margaret is survived by her husband, Jack T. Blevins Sr.; children, Tomi Anne (Royce) Pulliam, Teri (Mario) Moceri, Jack (Veronica) Blevins, Tina (Jim) Pellechia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Linda Corea, Bill, Barbara and Don Blevins; grandchildren, Mia Pulliam, Maggie Pulliam, Christian Blevins, Brice (Cate) Kreiger and Savannah Pellechia; nephews and nieces, Frank (Bethany) Corea III, Annamaria Corea, Monica (Tim) Holt, Amy Gaamp, Walter, Dirk, Lee and Phil Blevins, Rick and Mary Kay Brewer; great-nephews, Alex (Morgan) Holt and Nate Holt; great-grandchildren, Beckett and Lilly Gray; and numerous extended family members. Mary Margaret will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her. Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington, Ky. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Ky. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 160 West Fourth Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- ERIC CHANDLER TARDY
- Judge rules in favor of sober living house’s lawsuit against city
- Cannabis dispensary opens in Huntington
- Cleared of murder in Cabell County, man seeks civil remedy for decade spent in prison
- Historian shares ‘mysteries’ of Lawrence County sites
- Houses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopers
- Butler overcomes hearing loss to cheer on Dragons
- ERIC CHANDLER TARDY
- Nigerian sentenced in romance scheme in Huntington
- Muncy shoots St. Joe to state tournament
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Group pickleball lesson at YMCA
- Photos: Stormy weather around Huntington
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tug Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA semifinals
- Photos: Don Rigsby performs at The Fly In Cafe
- Photos: Huntington tops George Washington in Class AAAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Capital, Class AAAA quarterfinals
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention