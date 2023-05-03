Mary Margaret Marcum (née Favorite), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and cousin, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, at the age of 76. Born on September 11, 1946, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Mary was a cherished member of her family and her community.
She spent the majority of her childhood in Huntington, West Virginia. As a student at St. Joseph Catholic School, Mary discovered her love and talent for singing. At the young age of five, she made her first recording, setting the stage for a lifelong passion for music. As a young woman, Mary's favorite artists included John Denver, The Mamas and the Papas, and The Beatles. After graduating from high school, Mary performed as the singer in a local folk group called The Troubadours, often performing at local venues.
On December 28th, 1965, Mary married the love of her life, Stephen Dale Marcum. They built a beautiful life together, raising three loving children: Stephanie, Eve and Joe. In her later years, Mary was a proud and nurturing grandmother to Finn, who brought immense joy to her life.
Mary's professional life was marked by dedication and hard work. She was employed at St. Mary's Hospital in Pathology, and later at Roch Medical Transcription Services. Her colleagues appreciated her skill as a medical transcriptionist and her warm presence as an office administrator.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including gardening, birdwatching, sewing, genealogy, and reading. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years. Her faith was also an important part of her life, and she spent many hours studying the Bible.
Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Stephen Marcum; her sister, Joan Hopkins; her cousin, Pat Evans; her children, Eve Atkinson-Marcum and Joe Marcum; her son-in-law, Jim Atkinson; her daughter-in-law, Corrie Hausman; and her grandson, Finn Marcum.
Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her, as she touched the lives of many with her kindness, compassion, and beautiful voice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to ALS Central & Southern Ohio Chapter 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220; alsohio@alsohio.org
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, Grove City, Ohio.
