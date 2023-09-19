The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MARY MARTHA COSTA, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Friday, September 15, 2023, at The Village at Riverview, Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Brent Beckett officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Mary was born May 31, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Keith and Sauline McGinnis Gallaher. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a dear and special friend, Richard Jeffries. Survivors include her daughter, Selena Johe (Jim), brothers, Jeffrey Allen (Linda) Gallaher and Keith Edward Gallaher; nephews Keith Allen (Sarah) Gallaher II and Michael Thomas Gallaher; and a great-nephew, Keith Allen Gallaher III, all of Huntington. Selena and Jim would like to thank management and the entire staff at The Village at Riverview for their care and love shown to Mary, especially Angie, who formed a special bond with her. Mary was loved by all that knew her and will be sorely missed by those that she leaves behind, but every time a cardinal is seen, they'll know that she's watching over them. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

