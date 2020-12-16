MARY “MARTY” INSCO, 72, of Huntington, W.Va., wife of David Insco, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born December 13, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lansing Wayne and Ruby McCrady Hinzman. Marty was the owner and operator of Permanent Solutions Beauty Salon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Byerly, and brother-in-law, Mike Varney. Additional survivors include her children and their families, Lisa (Steve) Fedczak, David Wayne (Rebecca) Crossan, Andrea Crossan and Amanda (Eddie) Maynard; grandchildren, Ashley, Michael (Amanda), Meghan (Cameron), David Ryan, Dylan, Hayleah, Brooke, Danika, Riley, Maximus, Cameron, Logan and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Chase, Chance, Jude, Mason and Rowyn; sisters, Marilyn Varney and Rhonda (Allen) Parsons, and brother-in-law, Mark Byerly. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

