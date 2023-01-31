MARY RENA VANCE, 89 of Culloden, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born January 27, 1934, in Lincoln County, W.Va., the daughter of Albert Gallatin Johnson and Cora B. Johnson. Rena was preceded in death by her husband William Lawrence Vance. She is survived by her daughter Darlene Lowry (Lawrence); her son Darren Vance (Lora); and brother Glen Johnson; grandchildren Katy Lowry (Geoff Rutledge), Erin Cremeans (Scott), Michael Cremeans (Kayla), and Bre Cremeans, as well as her great-grandchildren Devin, Liza, Nolan, Miles, Raegan and Remi. Also, two very special friends, Linda Nichols and Dot Foster. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. The family would like to extend our special thanks to Judy Lawhon for her help and support, the doctors and nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and the very caring people at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, with burial to follow in Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV, 25702.
