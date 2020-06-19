MARY RICHMOND, of Hamlin, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020. She was born October 15, 1944, to Homer and Hettie Roush. Mary was married to her loving husband, Dennis Richmond, and has one son, Mark Richmond. She was also blessed to have one grandson, Andrew Richmond; one granddaughter, Rachel Pullen Boster; and two great-granddaughters, Delaney and Dawson. Going before Mary are her parents and two brothers, Otha Roush and Paul Roush. Among her family that remains include sisters, Lucy (Herskel) Dailey, Leah (Danny) Plumley; sisters-in-law, Donna Roush and Sherill Roush; brothers, John (Laurie) Roush and Homer Roush Jr.; nieces, Yvonne Ginn, Maria Bryant, Sarah Plumley Terry, Jeanetta Chapman, Christina Roush and Diana Smith; nephews, Gabe Roush, Johnny Roush, Danny Plumley Jr., Corey Roush, Joey Roush and Matthew Roush. Mary also leaves behind a host of family and loved ones whom she cherished. Mary loved and was very talented in music, singing and playing the piano and organ at home and church. She was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church. She was previously active in Hamlin Woman’s Club, Methodist Church Ladies Group and community activities. There are not enough words to convey the goodness she spread in her lifetime. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Robert Fulton officiating. Interment will follow at Long Rest Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service. Mary is deeply loved and greatly missed. Until we meet again.
