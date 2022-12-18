Mary Rose Huddleston Burgess
MARY ROSE HUDDLESTON BURGESS, age 83, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was born June 30, 1939, to the late Thomas and Rose Huddleston. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Jary Burgess; sister, Emma Lou Presas; brother, Thomas Huddleston Jr.; and a daughter, Kelly Hogsten. She is survived by her children, Diana Angel (Mark)of Knoxville, Tenn., Jayne Adkins of Huntington, W.Va., Tracy Burgess (Amy) of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren: Dustin Burgess (Alyssa) Kaitlyn Ross (Rob), Spencer Angel, Allyson Angel Hilliard (Josh), Cameron Adkins, Tom Hogsten, Caleb Adkins, and Katie Hogsten; sister-in-law, Lois Huddleston; son-in-law Scott Hogsten; great-grandchildren: Aria, Ethan, Alivia, Maddox, Ripken, Eliana, Asher, Addison, Amelia; along with a host nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary, with funeral services on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor David Johns officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

