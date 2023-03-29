MARY SUE BABCOCK of Kenova, West Virginia passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on March 26, 2023. Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Ceredo on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Her Celebration of Life service will follow at 1 p.m., with interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. "Those who bring sunshine to others cannot keep it from themselves." (James M. Barre) Mary Sue, known affectionately as "Nana" was born on November 20th, 1934, in Rush, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Babcock; mother Ethel Smith; her stepson, "Chip"; grandchildren Jenna, and Brian; and siblings Gaynelle, Kathryn, and David. She was a devoted Christian, a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. She was also a loyal fan of Marshall football and enjoyed watching both golf and UK basketball with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Steve) Spence and son Greg (Joy) Jarrell; grandchildren Cara (Kevin) Dials and Anna Jarrell (Nicholas Hayton); and her great-grandchildren, Connor and Keegan Dials. Mary Sue is also survived by her special friend and companion, Russell "Hutch" Hutchinson. In addition to her local family, she leaves behind stepdaughter Jan (Steve) Richards of Spring, Texas; step-grandchildren Kelly, Kim, and Kathryn; and step- great-grandchildren Kevin Jr., Leila, Olivia, Kate, Jessica, Caleb, and Claire. Mary Sue also had several nieces and nephews, including Janet, Sandy, David Ray, John, Michael, David, Tom, and Sarah. Her many great-nieces and nephews loved her from afar, as they can be found from Maine to Florida and California to Mexico. Mary Sue collected everything "ladybug" and enjoyed watching her family participate in all things from sports to music. She was a joy to all, a beam of light to many, and always sought to bring sunshine to those in darkness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite organizations as a way of honoring her memory: The Guide Dog Foundation 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787; Hospice of Huntington 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 and Kentucky Christian University Brian & Jennifer Spence Reid Scholarship, 100 Academic Parkway, Grayson, KY. 41143. "I have no fear…for I'm sheltered in the arms of God." Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.rollinsfh.com.
