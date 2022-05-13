MARY THEODORE, 96, of Huntington, died May 10, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born January 30, 1926, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George and Mosha Farmakis Theodore. She was a lifelong resident of Huntington, a graduate of Marshall University with a AB-MA. She retired from Huntington East High School and the Cabell County Vocational Center. A member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church where she also served on the Parish Council. She is survived by her niece, Sandy Miller of Dacula, Ga., nephews, Christopher Miller of Athens, Ga., and Dr. Zachary Grambos of Nashville, Tenn., cousin, Susan Grambos of Huntington. Services will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church by The Rev. Mark Elliott. Interment will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
