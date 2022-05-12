MARY THEODORE, 96, of Huntington, aunt of Sandy Miller of Dacula, Ga., Christopher Miller of Athens, Ga., and Dr. Zachary Grambos of Nashville, Tenn., died May 10 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Huntington East High School and the Cabell County Vocational Center. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. May 14 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you