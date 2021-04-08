MARY THOMAS, 95, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Lakeland Hospice House. She was born on February 16, 1926, in Fayetteville, W.Va., daughter of the late Dave and Grace Haney Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lee Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Cobb. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

