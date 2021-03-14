MARY TIENKEN DANIELS, 78, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Centerville Baptist Church, of which she was a member, with her son, Pastor Paul Daniels, officiating. Interment will follow in the Riggs Family Cemetery. She was born July 26, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Clarence and Agatha Tienken. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Paul M. Daniels, and siblings, Clarence, William, Theodore, Joseph, Agatha, Lillian and Deborah. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Seitz (Rocky); one son and daughter-in-law, Paul E. Daniels (Bobbi); five grandchildren, Derek Saunders, Erin Saunders, Tyler Seitz, Adam Daniels and Hannah Grace (Johnny); five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Dakota, Lindsey, Autumn and Logan; one brother, Louis Tienken; and one sister, Dorothea Tienken. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

