MARY VIRGINIA JOHNSON, 89, of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She was born May 21, 1931, in Louisville, Ky., to the late Frank Gordan Kennedy and Anna Wolfrey Kennedy. She was married to Byron Keith Johnson in 1948. Five children were born to this union. Mary was a born again Christian after she heard the Gospel of her Salvation and reading God’s word. She was baptized in 1961 and joined the Cove Creek Regular Baptist Church (now Mount Calvary Baptist). She faithfully attended church often on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. She sang many wonderful songs, but we always enjoyed hearing her sing “O Land of Rest” from the Sweet Songster hymnal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Keith Johnson; one son, Kevin Blaine; and brother, Gordan Kennedy. Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Susan Ross (Howard) of Fairbanks, Ark., Adah Karen Alexander (Phil) of Barboursville; two sons, Brian Mark Johnson (Pam) of Huntington and Byron Keith II Johnson (Sandra) of South Point, Ohio; her brother, Frank Lee Kennedy (Connie) of Wayne; ten grandchildren, Jamie Wheeler, Julie Lowe (Jon), Matthew Johnson (Mary), Johnathan Ross (Michelle), Michael Ross, Amy Talbot (Ian), Will Alexander (April), Wade Alexander (Stephanie), Wes Alexander and Nichole Hurst (Drew); and sisters-in-law, Jody Johnson, Joyce Pauley (Bill), Janet Ferguson (Perry Lee) and Myrtle Sebastian. She was an exceptional mother and grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of 18. She loved them all, including many nieces, nephews, and family and friends, and her compassionate caregiver, Brenda Hundley. A word of advice from Mary: “Read your Bible, seeking God with your whole heart, and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ as the Son of the living GOD for your salvation, and he will be found with you.” Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Elder Bill Osburn officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Monday.

