MARYBELLE CHRISTIAN CASTLE, 87, of Fort Gay, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson, Bro. Jim Castle and grandson, Bro. Jeremiah Kuhn, officiating. Burial will follow in the Osburn-Bartram Cemetery, Fort Gay. She was born March 22, 1934, at Fort Gay, a daughter of the late Curtis and Stella Mae Trogdon Christian. Marybelle was a member of the Wayne Baptist Church, where she was part of the Sewing Group. She loved to read and quilt and was known by her family as a domestic goddess. In addition to her parents, Marybelle was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth Ball, Ruby Jackson, Eugalee Ferguson and Virginia Lycans; as well as four brothers, Walter, Roy, Everett and Henry Rexford “Rex” Christian. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Hubert Castle Jr.; three daughters, Sue Kuhn (Ronald) of Fleming, Ohio, Marsha Hackworth (David) of Prestonsburg, Ky., and Melanie Lea Castle of Huntington; one very special grandson whom she helped raise, Zachary Castle of Fort Gay; six more grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren whom she adored. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

