MARYBELLE CHRISTIAN CASTLE, 87, of Fort Gay, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson, Bro. Jim Castle and grandson, Bro. Jeremiah Kuhn, officiating. Burial will follow in the Osburn-Bartram Cemetery, Fort Gay. She was born March 22, 1934, at Fort Gay, a daughter of the late Curtis and Stella Mae Trogdon Christian. Marybelle was a member of the Wayne Baptist Church, where she was part of the Sewing Group. She loved to read and quilt and was known by her family as a domestic goddess. In addition to her parents, Marybelle was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth Ball, Ruby Jackson, Eugalee Ferguson and Virginia Lycans; as well as four brothers, Walter, Roy, Everett and Henry Rexford “Rex” Christian. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Hubert Castle Jr.; three daughters, Sue Kuhn (Ronald) of Fleming, Ohio, Marsha Hackworth (David) of Prestonsburg, Ky., and Melanie Lea Castle of Huntington; one very special grandson whom she helped raise, Zachary Castle of Fort Gay; six more grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren whom she adored. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sons of Marshall football stars to play in college
- Biden comment hints at boosting travel between US and Europe
- Largest solar project for nonprofit organization in West Virginia nearly complete
- Woman accused of neglect in Wayne County case
- Seven apply to represent District 4 on Huntington City Council
- Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean dies
- ANGELES CARRION ROMERO
- Plan to transform Kyova Mall to entertainment center an economic ‘spark’ for Boyd County
- Man arrested, charged in Monday afternoon shooting
- Cabell County, Huntington set trick-or-treat times for 2021
Collections
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Fairmont, little league baseball
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Little League state tournament, Ona/Milton vs. Oceana
- Photos: National Ice Cream Day in Huntington
- Photos: Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean through the years
- Photos: Princesses in Oz Tea Party
- Photos: Barboursville Splash Park
- Photos: Westmoreland Woman's Club celebrates Huntington's 150th anniversary
- Photos: Barboursville vs. Bridgeport, Little League State Tournament
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League Baseball