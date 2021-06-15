MARYBETH PYLES, 66, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 12 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry. Burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
