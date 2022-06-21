MATT COLKER, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday June 18, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. Matt served as president of the family-owned W.Va. Electric Supply until his retirement in 2014. He is survived by his beloved wife Sandy, son Jared (Lauren Angel), and brother Lee (Karen).
Son of Lilyan and Joseph Colker, Matt was born May 11, 1946. He graduated from the Marshall University Lab School in 1964 and earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Denver before attaining an MBA from Colorado State University. He married Sandy (Katz) in 1974 after the two developed a friendship by writing letters while living on opposite sides of the country. They remained friends, partners, and loving spouses for the next 47 years.
Matt and Sandy enjoyed sailing throughout their lives together. Matt was an original member of the Cave Run Sailing Association and remained one of only three active charter members for the next 40-plus years. Together with their son Jared, Matt and Sandy developed many friends and accumulated many stories on the water at Cave Run Lake.
Music was always important to Matt. He purchased his first guitar as a teenager. Later, he joined with Eddie Mullins and Mike Feisenmeier to form a local folk group they dubbed the John Marshall Trio.
All those privileged to know Matt saw his kindness, compassion, dedication and generosity. Matt was a strong advocate for the Huntington community and for the state of WV. He served on various community boards including the Huntington Area Development Council and was involved in many civic organizations, such as the Huntington Chamber of Commerce and Rotary. For several decades, Matt coordinated coverage for the Cabell Huntington Hospital front desk over the Christmas holiday so that volunteers could spend time at home with their families.
Matt became the second generation to work at W.Va. Electric Supply, joining his father Joe and uncle Herb Colker in the business. He was later joined by his brother Lee, and the two remained close throughout their lives. Matt served as company president, and under his leadership the company grew from a single Huntington location to nine branches. Matt remained an active owner after retirement and was proud to see his son Jared serve as the company's current president.
After retiring, Matt found happiness sailing and spending time with family and friends. A frequent highlight was his weekly lunch with his closest friends: his brother Lee, Ron Alexander, and Michael Rosenberg.
Services will be held by Rabbi Robert D. Judd 11 a.m. Wednesday June 22 at the Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Friends are invited to visit one hour prior to greet the family. Interment will follow the service in the B'Nai Israel section of Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matt's memory can be made to B'nai Sholom Congregation, Marshall University Department of Forensic Science, or Food Bank of Huntington. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.