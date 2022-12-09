Matthew Bradley Thacker
MATTHEW BRADLEY THACKER, 41, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born January 19, 1981 in Princeton, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Thacker and Mabel Nylene Pierce; infant brother, Ralph Thacker; brother, Juston Thacker; and sister, Yvonne Turpin. He is survived by his dad, James "Bird" Pierce; seven children: MaKailey Newton and husband, Sarah Anne, James Allen, Todd Antonio, Travis Michael, Annabelle Nylene and Myia Lynn; sister, Hope Lively; and numerous other family members and friends. There will be a visitation held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

