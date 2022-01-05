MATTHEW CURTIS LILLY, 34, of Winfield, W.Va., peacefully departed for his Heavenly Home on December 30, 2021, surrounded by his family and dear friends, Pastor Jeff and Karen Johnson.
Matt was born to Jonathan and Kathryn Leslie Lilly on January 14, 1987, in Huntington, W.Va.
He was a graduate of Winfield High School and West Virginia State University with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. Matt was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, an avid WVU and Atlanta Braves fan, and a devout lover of all sports. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, fantasy football/baseball, as well as cards with the W.P.C. Most of all, Matt loved spending time with his family and friends.
Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather John Leslie, paternal grandfather, E.W. Pete Lilly, and maternal great-grandparents, James and Ann Eves.
Matt is survived by his loving family: his wife, Kellie Ann Lewis Lilly; his son, Logan Rhys Lilly; his parents, Dr. Jonathan and Kathy Lilly; his younger brothers, Zach (Heather), Cameron and Isaac Lilly; his maternal grandmother, Beverly Ann Leslie; his paternal grandparents, Patricia Nelson (Don); his mother- and father-in-law, Jeff and Helen Lewis; sister-in-law, Tara Lewis Chapman (Adam); nieces and nephews, Summitt and Aaron Chapman, and Clara Lilly; extended family, Hunter Warren, Oliver, Addilynne and Preston Warren-Curtis (Zach).
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Dunbar Medical at both the Dunbar and Teays Valley divisions, with an extra thanks to John P. Lilly, M.D., and his nurse, Teresa Conley. Also, a great thanks to Narender Jogenpally, M.D., Sabrina McNeel, R.N., and the oncology staff for their compassionate and accommodating care. Lastly, thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care staff, Sue Slack, R.N., and Jonathan Zuniga, M.D., and staff for their care.
A funeral service for Matt will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Johnson officiating.
The family will receive visitors Friday, January 7, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Logan’s Smart 529 educational account at: Morgan Stanley, 500 Lee St. E., Suite 300, Charleston, WV 25301, Attn: Deltha Shamblen. Payable to Morgan Stanley — For Benefit of Logan Rhys Lilly.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Matt’s tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, is honored to handle Matt’s arrangements.