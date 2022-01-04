MATTHEW CURTIS LILLY, 34, of Winfield, W.Va., husband of Kellie Ann Lewis Lilly, died Dec. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Logan’s Smart 529 educational account at Morgan Stanley, 500 Lee St. E., Suite 300 Charleston, WV 25301 Attn: Deltha Shamblen. Payable to Morgan Stanley – For Benefit of Logan Rhys Lilly. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

