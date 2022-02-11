MATTHEW GENE ROBERTSON, 42, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1979, in Huntington. He was preceded in death by one brother, Nicholas Trey Robertson. Matthew is survived by his wife, Amanda Robertson; one son, Cazzie Robertson; and one daughter, Faith Robertson. He is also survived by his parents, Kenneth and Faye Robertson; his brother, Kenny Troy (Tammy) Robertson; a special cousin, Michael Landrum; and many other family members and close friends. Matthew was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and attended Marshall University. He had the biggest heart, loved his family more than anything and enjoyed spending his time with them. His death has left an empty place in many hearts, and he will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be officiated by C.J. Adkins and Mark Wells at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Reger Funeral Chapel in Huntington. Burial will take place in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. for family and friends. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

