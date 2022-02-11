MATTHEW GENE ROBERTSON, 42, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 23, 1979, in Huntington. He was preceded in death by one brother, Nicholas Trey Robertson. Matthew is survived by his wife, Amanda Robertson; one son, Cazzie Robertson; and one daughter, Faith Robertson. He is also survived by his parents, Kenneth and Faye Robertson; his brother, Kenny Troy (Tammy) Robertson; a special cousin, Michael Landrum; and many other family members and close friends. Matthew was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and attended Marshall University. He had the biggest heart, loved his family more than anything and enjoyed spending his time with them. His death has left an empty place in many hearts, and he will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be officiated by C.J. Adkins and Mark Wells at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Reger Funeral Chapel in Huntington. Burial will take place in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. for family and friends. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station announces new tenants as development continues to progress
- Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd let go after no agreement on contract
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- Bill introduced to create law school at Marshall University
- Huntington man acquitted of sexual assault charges
- A ‘home for others’: Huntington family raising money to build Habitat house
- Parents concerned over religious revival during school
- Man to serve jail time after admitting to hitting two women with vehicle
- Lawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking child
- ELZIE SEYMOUR “BUCK” CLARY
Collections
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon outdoors
- Photos: Marshall Day at the Capitol
- Photos: “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser
- Photos: 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College
- Photos: Region IV high school swim meet
- Photos: "ACT Now Coalition" official launch
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts 13th birthday celebration
- Photos: Fairland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Ironton, girls basketball