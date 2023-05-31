MATTHEW RAY LESTER went home to be with Jesus on May 26, 2023. He is the son of Derek Lester and Jennie Bond Lester. He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Brenda Vaughn. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents Tyler and Keri Lester; maternal grandparents David and Alyssa Bond; paternal great grandparents Doug Vaughn, and Sam and Geraldine Perry; maternal great-grandparents David and Tammie Glover and Wilson and Becky Bond; uncles and aunts Andrew Lester (Carrie), Paul, Eden, Ivy and Silas Bond. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
