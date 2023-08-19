The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MATTHEW RYAN NORRIS, 29 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Matthew was born October 10, 1993, in Huntington. He was employed by Starlight Behavioral Health. He is survived by his loving family, his mother Michelle McGuffin Norris and fiancé Donovan Farley of Scott Depot, W.Va.; father Tim Gene Norris and wife Jodie of Kenova, W.Va.; brother Tim Norris Jr and wife Maddie of Morgantown, W.Va.; sister Lexy Cogan of Huntington, step-sister and brother Faith Farley and Taylor (Abbie) Farley of Scott Depot; grandparents Chris and Marsha McGuffin and Kay Norris, all of Huntington; nephews and niece Easton, Rhett, Graham and Andi, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his special fur baby, Ed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

