MATTHEW RYAN NORRIS, 29 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Matthew was born October 10, 1993, in Huntington. He was employed by Starlight Behavioral Health. He is survived by his loving family, his mother Michelle McGuffin Norris and fiancé Donovan Farley of Scott Depot, W.Va.; father Tim Gene Norris and wife Jodie of Kenova, W.Va.; brother Tim Norris Jr and wife Maddie of Morgantown, W.Va.; sister Lexy Cogan of Huntington, step-sister and brother Faith Farley and Taylor (Abbie) Farley of Scott Depot; grandparents Chris and Marsha McGuffin and Kay Norris, all of Huntington; nephews and niece Easton, Rhett, Graham and Andi, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his special fur baby, Ed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two indicted in fatal shooting of D.P. Dough employee
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House has staying power
- Police roundup: Two arrested on felony drug charges
- Teen from Huntington develops trail in South Korea for Eagle Scout project
- Daniel Bryce Keyser
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- WVU recommends dropping 32 majors, including all world language programs
- FedEx gives CF6 engine to Marshall’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program
- Park board to pursue legal action over Cabell BOE excess levy
- From forbidden to 'forever': New Kanawha library center to honor Otis Laury
Collections
- Photos: Marshall conducts freshman convocation
- Photos: Marshall freshmen back on campus
- Photos: Holy Cross Orthodox Monastery
- Photos: 2023 Rails & Ales Craft Beer Festival
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 12
- Photos: Back-to-School Bash at Central City Elementary
- Photos: Ashland tops Raceland in season opener
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Dolly Dash 5k
- Photos; 69th Annual Pilot Club of Huntington Antiques Show and Sale