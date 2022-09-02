MATTHEW SCOTT CHILDERS, 51, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born June 16, 1971, in San Diego, Calif., a son of Susan Chapman Kelly of Huntington and Philip and Karen Childers of Salisbury, N.C. He was the head Dental Lab Technician since 1992 at The Denture Store. In 2014, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his fiancée, Carolyn Vonville. In addition to his parents and stepmother, survivors include a daughter and her fiancé, Sarah Childers and Alex Lovisa of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Lanie Childers of Huntington; his maternal grandmother, Hallie Rowgene Chapman of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren, Reagan Ash, Elayna Childers, Kensley-Jo Lovisa, Beau Lovisa, and Maci Childers; a grandchild soon to be born, Bennett Lovisa; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jason and Wendy Childers of Huntington and Brian and Julie Childers of Salisbury, N.C.; and a half brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Markie Childers of Salisbury. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
