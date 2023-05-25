MATTHEW SHANE HOGSETT, fondly known as "Matt", 53, of Windsor Heights, W.Va., passed away peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Wheeling Hospital - WVU.
He was born on July 29, 1969, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Billy and Theresa Anderson Hogsett. Matt was a US Army National Guard veteran and spent his professional career working as a Federal Technician Aviation as a Helicopter Mechanic. Matt was a member of The American Legion and The Eagles Post 1891. Alongside his work, he had a passion for cooking and would make his loyal foodie fans envious with his photos of his dishes and attended the culinary school at Northern Community College.
