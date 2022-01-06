MAURICE CLIFFORD “CLIFF” TOWNSEND II, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his home. He was born August 5, 1940, in Indianapolis, Indiana, a son of the late Maxwell and Mildred Townsend. Cliff graduated from Ball State University with a B.A. in Marketing. He was retired from QSP Readers Digest as a sales manager with 32 years of service, covering West Virginia, Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky. As a member of Farmdale Church of Christ in Barboursville, he served as deacon and elder. Additionally, he was a Kentucky Colonel and a lifetime member of the NRA. Cliff had a passion for farming, hot rod cars and auto racing. He especially loved life, family, friends and, above all, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Cathy Townsend; two children, Kelly (Dale) Merritt of Huntington and Todd (Michelle) Townsend of Hurricane, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Colin Merritt of Ona, West Virginia, and Meg Townsend of Hurricane; one sister, Nan (Jim) Faflik of El Paso, Texas; nieces and nephews, Julie Faflik of El Paso, David Faflik of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Jonathan Faflik of Austin, Texas; as well as friends and neighbors too numerous to mention. The family would like to thank the many caregivers with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Paramount Assisted Living, Developmental Therapy Center and Visiting Angels for their support and love. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville, WV 25504, with Evangelists Danny Evans and Derek James officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farmdale Church of Christ. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
