MAX EUGENE BLAKE, 91, of Huntington, widower of Betty Jean Blake, died May 31. He retired from INCO. Services will be 2 p.m. June 6 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

