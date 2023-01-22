MAX LaDOYT EGNOR, 81, of Fort Mill, S.C., passed away on January 16, 2023.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m. on January 28, 2023, at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Reid McAteer officiating.
Born May 10, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia, Mr. Egnor was a son of Lionel Darce Egnor and Maxie Deitz Egnor. He attended Marshall University where he played football. His career as a general contractor carried into retirement where he enjoyed tackling projects around his home and yard. Max was an avid golfer and loved boating and skiing; being on the water made him happy. He always cracked jokes and was quick to give a jolly laugh at himself.
Survivors include Brenda Egnor, wife of 45 years; two children, Kathleen Dover and her husband Dann, of Fort Mill, S.C., and Hunter Egnor and his wife Sarah of Fort Mill, S.C.. Also surviving are four beautiful granddaughters, Hannah Dover, Ashley Dover, Libby Jane Egnor, and Carolina Egnor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Lionel Darce "L.D." Egnor of Huntington, W.Va.
Palmetto Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Mill, S.C., is directing arrangements. www.palmettofh.com.
