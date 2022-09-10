Max Wetherall
MAX WETHERALL, 93, of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away on September 7, 2022. He was born on January 1, 1929, son of the late Okey and Helen Price Wetherall. He lived most of his life in Huntington, W.Va.

After graduating from Huntington East High School in 1945, he went on to get his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Cincinnati. Throughout his career, he owned drugstores in New Haven, Huntington, and Guyandotte, W.Va., and in LaFollette, Tenn.

