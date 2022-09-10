MAX WETHERALL, 93, of Scott Depot, W.Va., passed away on September 7, 2022. He was born on January 1, 1929, son of the late Okey and Helen Price Wetherall. He lived most of his life in Huntington, W.Va.
After graduating from Huntington East High School in 1945, he went on to get his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Cincinnati. Throughout his career, he owned drugstores in New Haven, Huntington, and Guyandotte, W.Va., and in LaFollette, Tenn.
Max is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Wilma Preston Wetherall; daughter Pam Rucker (Jim) of Marysville, Tenn.; son Ron Wetherall of Huntsville, Alabama; son Greg Wetherall of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter Lori (Victor "Red") Rooper of Hurricane, W.Va.; seven wonderful grandchildren, Samantha, Carolina, Isabelle, and Price Wetherall, Connor, Colton, and Cambelle Rooper; and his little dog, Okie who he adored.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, CE Wetherall and sister Jean Cook. Max had a nickname for everyone he loved.
He enjoyed trading the stock market, spending time on the computer, swimming, exercising, and watching old westerns. But most of all he enjoyed spending time at home with his family.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m.
Henson and Kitchen Mortuary is caring for the family.
In lieu of flowers, a sympathy card would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
