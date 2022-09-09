MAX WETHERALL, 93 of Scott Depot, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Wilma Preston Wetherall, died Sept. 7. He was a retired business owner and Pharmacist. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
