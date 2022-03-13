MAXINE FOUCH HARMON, 81, of Big Creek, W.Va., entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Maxine was born in Chauncey, WV, on April 1, 1940. She was the daughter of the late John Fouch and Virdella Blevins Fouch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Fouch, Arvel Fouch and John Calvin Fouch; one sister, Geraldine Fouch Hensley; and one grandson, Jackson Gage Adkins. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Tom Harmon; one brother, Jerry Fouch; and two daughters, Fonda (Jackie) Adkins of Big Creek, W.Va., and Valarie Gore of Chapmanville, W.Va. Maxine had three grandchildren whom she adored and gave her much joy in living life, Hunter Adkins and Isaac Adkins, both of Big Creek, W.Va., and Josi Meadows of Chapmanville, W.Va. Maxine had a bonus grandchild, Hali Meadows, the sister of Josi Meadows. Maxine had a host of nieces and nephews that she loved as her own children. Maxine retired from PRIDE in Logan, W.Va. She worked many years in serving and helping others in the community. Maxine was a member of the Tabitha Old Regular Baptist Church in Verdunville, W.Va. Maxine was a longtime Christian and was faithful in serving the Lord. Maxine enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling and flower gardening. Her most treasured times were spent with her grandchildren. To honor our loved one’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Maxine will enter her final resting place in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home of Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- ERIC CHANDLER TARDY
- Judge rules in favor of sober living house’s lawsuit against city
- Cannabis dispensary opens in Huntington
- Cleared of murder in Cabell County, man seeks civil remedy for decade spent in prison
- Historian shares ‘mysteries’ of Lawrence County sites
- Houses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopers
- Butler overcomes hearing loss to cheer on Dragons
- ERIC CHANDLER TARDY
- Nigerian sentenced in romance scheme in Huntington
- Muncy shoots St. Joe to state tournament
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Group pickleball lesson at YMCA
- Photos: Stormy weather around Huntington
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tug Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA semifinals
- Photos: Don Rigsby performs at The Fly In Cafe
- Photos: Huntington tops George Washington in Class AAAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Capital, Class AAAA quarterfinals
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention